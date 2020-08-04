1/
Phyllis Scheiderer
1935 - 2020
Scheiderer, Phyllis
1935 - 2020
Phyllis Scheiderer, 85, of Marysville, died Monday afternoon in Marysville. She was a retired nursing administrator with the State of Ohio Department of Corrections. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Reinhard; sons, John (Stephanie) and George (Barb) Scheiderer; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Calling hours will be 4-7pm Thursday at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where masks are to be worn and social distancing practiced. A graveside service will be held at 1pm Friday at St. Johns Lutheran Church Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to express a condolence go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
