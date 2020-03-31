|
Schreiner, Phyllis
1953 - 2020
Phyllis A. Schreiner, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Marysville, Ohio. She is survived by daughters, Tina (David) Smith, Lisa (Bobby) Wycinski; son, Les (Michelle) Horn; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Steve) Whitaker and Carolyn (Lee) Neubauer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Private family services are being arranged by Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville. To read the full obituary or to express condolences please visit http://www.ingramfuneralservices.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020