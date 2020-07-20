1/
Phyllis Sisler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sisler, Phyllis
1930 - 2020
Phyllis Loreen Sisler, 90, of Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1930 to the late Clyde and Daisy Carter. She is preceded in death by three brothers. Surviving family includes daughter, Donna (Steven) Brenner; son, Larry Sisler; grandchildren, Beth Patridge, Stephanie Patridge, Britney Brenner; many great grandchildren; as well as many other loving friends and family. Graveside will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10am at Blendon Central Cemetery - Columbus, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved