Phyllis Sisler

Sisler, Phyllis

1930 - 2020

Phyllis Loreen Sisler, 90, of Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1930 to the late Clyde and Daisy Carter. She is preceded in death by three brothers. Surviving family includes daughter, Donna (Steven) Brenner; son, Larry Sisler; grandchildren, Beth Patridge, Stephanie Patridge, Britney Brenner; many great grandchildren; as well as many other loving friends and family. Graveside will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10am at Blendon Central Cemetery - Columbus, OH.



