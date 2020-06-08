Phyllis Snedeker
1929 - 2020
"May there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; I hope to see my Pilot face to face, When I have crossed the bar." -Tennyson. Phyllis Ann Snedeker, 90, of Powell, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born to the late Fern and Elmer Loetz on July 17,1929 in Sturgis, MI. She graduated from Sturgis High School and The University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Music degree in 1951. Phyllis was invited for 2 summers to join the Interlochen Music Camp. She taught school in East Gary, IN., Three Rivers, MI., and was a private music teacher for many years in Columbus, OH. She played professionally and received the Community Music Educator Award from the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Phyllis was employed for 49 years at Stanton's Sheet Music. She was a member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church since 1972. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Paul Snedeker; parents, Fern and Elmer Loetz; brother, Robert Loetz; and sister, Sharon Haws. Phyllis is survived by her children, David (Joan) Snedeker and Susan (Thomas) Bobson; grandsons, Benjamin (Jamie) Snedeker, Brian (Tasha) Snedeker, Matthew Bobson and Mark Bobson (Kaity Hallman) : great grandson, Aiden Snedeker; step great grandchildren, Kilyn and Bella Bradford; sister in law, Lois Loetz and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio on Thursday, June 11 from 4pm to 6pm. A private family service and interment will be held the following day. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
