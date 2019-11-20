|
|
Snider, Phyllis
1938 - 2019
Phyllis P. Snider, age 81, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Rd. in Columbus, OH. Graveside committal will follow at 2 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Rd 1336 in South Point, OH 45680. Arrangements with the O.R. Woodyard Co. For complete obituary, please visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019