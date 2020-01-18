|
|
Stapay, Phyllis
1923 - 2020
Phyllis Stapay born May 3, 1923 in Novosilki, Lviv Region, Ukraine passed away January 16, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by Husband Michael Stapay and parents and siblings. A long-time member of Holy Trinity Church in Youngstown, Ohio and member of several Ukrainian fraternal and service organizations. Phyllis Triska grew up in Ukraine. She met her husband Michael at a refugee camp in Regensburg, Germany at the end of the World War II, married, and they emigrated to the United States and settled in Youngstown, Ohio close to friends and relatives. Phyllis was an excellent seamstress and embroidery craftswoman and worked for several firms in the Youngstown area, practicing her craft while husband Michael was employed at a steel mill. She also created apparel and other works for her family and instilled the art of Ukrainian cooking and tradition in daughters Mary and Ann. Phyllis loved Music and Dancing, had a wonderful voice, and often sang Ukrainian songs well into her later years. After raising her children and becoming a widow, Phyllis spent several years in a small town in the Catskills area of New York close to Ukrainian settlements and resorts. She returned to Central Ohio to live with her daughters and their families and enjoyed frequent travel back to her homeland. Phyllis is survived by daughters Mary (George) and Ann (Michael), and by beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Mass will be held for Phyllis at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio on Friday, January 24 at 10:30 am with interment thereafter at St. John Cemetery in (Campbell) Youngstown, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020