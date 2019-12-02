Home

Phyllis Tillett


1927 - 2019
Phyllis S. Tillett, 92, of Westerville, entered heaven November 30, 2019. Born on September 1, 1927 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Graduated from Pine Plains Central High School and from Business College in Syracuse, New York. Married in 1955 to husband Leonard. Employed for over 20 years as a secretary to the President of Otterbein University. Many years of volunteer work at Worthington Christian Village and St. Ann's Hospital. Faithful member of Westerville Christian Church. Preceded to Heaven by her daughter Diana. Survived by husband, Leonard; and son, David. Contributions can be made to Westerville Christian Church or Worthington Christian Village. Memorial Services to be held at Westerville Christian Church on December 9, 2019 at 11a.m. with family and friends to be received for an hour prior to the service. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
