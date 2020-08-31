Or Copy this URL to Share

Whitfield, Phyllis

1945 - 2020

Phyllis Whitfield, age 75, was called home August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Webster and Elizabeth Elmore, husband Walter Whitfield. Survived by children, Theresa Whitfield, Howard (LaTasha) Whitfield, and Tina Blackmon; grandchildren, Keyana, Tiarra, Jaya, Jalen, Jayla, and Schyler; sisters, Victoria Elmore, Sheila Taylor, and Patricia Bruce; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends .Life Celebration 11AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mt. Period Baptist Church, 462 Kimball Place, Columbus, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. MASKS are mandatory to enter facility. Arrangements by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 43227, 614-444-1GOD (1463). ML Smoot, Director.



