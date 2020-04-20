|
|
Yarhouse, Phyllis
1934 - 2020
Phyllis (Hall) Yarhouse, 86, passed away early Sunday morning at Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Kathryn (Caudy) Hall. Survived by husband, Jospeph Yarhouse; children, Chris (Elizabeth) Yarhouse, Jodie (Martin James) Duffy, Lori (Mark) Kuchenrither, and Terri (Phil) Elliott; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. Phyllis retired after many years of faithful service at Manor Care Nursing Home. Phyllis and Joseph shared 67 years of marriage together which generated a lifetime of memories which will be forever cherished. Due to the current pandemic private interment will be held at Africa Cemetery. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. The family has asked that contributions be made to American Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 565, Rockland, ME 04841. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020