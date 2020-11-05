Bosley, Pierre
1995 - 2020
Pierre Angelo Bosley, age 25. Sunrise August 12, 1995 and Sunset October 31, 2020. Private Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Ephesus SDA Church, 3650 Sunbury Rd. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BOSLEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com