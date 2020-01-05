|
|
Willis, Pinckney
1931 - 2019
Pinckney Seymour Willis Sr., age 88, passed away on December 30, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1931, to the late William Hunt Willis and Rose (Brook) Willis of Jefferson County, West Virginia. Pinckney proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War as Airman Second Class and received an honorable discharge on December 15, 1952. During his service, Pinckney received the Japanese Occupational and the Korean Service Medals. He went on to work as a mechanic for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and later retired from Wonder Bread. Pinckney was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he effortlessly served as a volunteer for the sick and shut-in and led the men's Bible study group. Pinckney was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Pinckney is preceded in death by his wife, Ann C (Taylor) Willis, and daughter, Valerie K. Grace. He is survived by his sister Margaret Summerville; children Hadiya (Naim) AbdulSalaam, Diana L. Willis, Pinckney S. Willis Jr, and Jewell A. Willis; grandchildren, Mandisa Ola-Niyi, Masika Kristos, Mandela Kristos, Meserete Kristos, Makeba Kristos, Tradessa Willis, and Yesenia Willis; great-grandchildren, Jay Kristos, Elijah Kristos, Bree Kristos, and Akira Kristos, and many other dear family and friends. The service will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Woodyard East Chapel, 2300 E. Livingston Ave. in Columbus. Family and friends may call from 9:30 am until time of funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020