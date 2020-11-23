1/
Polly Bell
1934 - 2020
Bell, Polly
1934 - 2020
Polly L. Bell, 86, of Westerville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard (W8JRE), parents Dave and Sarah Miles, 7 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by her children, Michael (Sheri) Bell, Linda (Norbert) Tornes and Debra Italiano; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Virginia Huddleston. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am-5pm to reserve one of the 25 visiting slots starting at 3PM until 5PM Friday, November 27, 2020. Masks are mandatory. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only 25 registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St Paul Catholic Church.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
NOV
28
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
