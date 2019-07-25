|
|
Latham, Pomonia
1969 - 2019
Pomona Rani Latham fell asleep in death July 16, 2019. She was born on September 22, 1969 to Raymond Latham Jr. and Pearlie Ann Latham in Cleveland, Ohio. Mona, as she was called, graduated from high school in 1987. She was a hard worker who enjoyed watching sports, especially basketball. She was a loving and devoted mother to her twins, Paige and Steffan. Mona was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Pearlie Latham. Mona leaves to cherish in memory her son, Steffan Robert Tatum; her daughter, Paige Nicole Tatum; brothers, Robert (Tina) Latham, Raymond (Marla) Latham, Rubeun (Kelly) Latham; and sisters, Cynthia Sowards, Pamela Lincoln; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4-5pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Funeral service will follow at 5pm at the funeral home. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 26, 2019