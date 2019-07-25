Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pomonia Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pomonia Latham


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pomonia Latham Obituary
Latham, Pomonia
1969 - 2019
Pomona Rani Latham fell asleep in death July 16, 2019. She was born on September 22, 1969 to Raymond Latham Jr. and Pearlie Ann Latham in Cleveland, Ohio. Mona, as she was called, graduated from high school in 1987. She was a hard worker who enjoyed watching sports, especially basketball. She was a loving and devoted mother to her twins, Paige and Steffan. Mona was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Pearlie Latham. Mona leaves to cherish in memory her son, Steffan Robert Tatum; her daughter, Paige Nicole Tatum; brothers, Robert (Tina) Latham, Raymond (Marla) Latham, Rubeun (Kelly) Latham; and sisters, Cynthia Sowards, Pamela Lincoln; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4-5pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Funeral service will follow at 5pm at the funeral home. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pomonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now