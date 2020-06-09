Dyson, Portia
1927 - 2020
Mrs Portia J Dyson, age 92. Sunrise July 21, 1927 and Sunset June 7, 2020. Private Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask are mandatory. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DYSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 17, 2020.