Snyder, Price K.
1920 - 2019
Price Knapp Snyder, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019. Price was born on July 22, 1920 in Gloucester City, NJ to the late Price Knapp and Myrtis (Beardsley) Snyder. Also preceded in death by his wives Mildred Larrrick and Grace Maratta. Price is survived by his brother, Arthur Snyder; sister, Gertrude Potter; nephews, Samuel and Jeffrey Potter; nieces, Lisa Snyder and Pamela Snider. Price was a proud US Navy Veteran having served in World War II. After graduating from the University of Delaware, he was a Mechanical Engineer and retired from Pratt and Whitney. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10-11am at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held at 11am with the Reverend Patricia Moats officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Wesley Ridge Retirement Community, 2225 Taylor Park Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019