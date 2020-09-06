Ciulla, Priscilla
1944 - 2020
Priscilla F. Ciulla, age 75, of Dublin, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Westminster-Thurber Community. She was born on September 28, 1944 in Blue Island, Illinois to the late Samuel and Lillian Forsell. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Carl J. Ciulla, and her foster parents, Kenneth and Thelma Forsell. Priscilla is survived by her sons, Christopher (Teri) Ciulla, and Michael (Robin) Ciulla; grandchildren, Blake Ciulla and Jack Ciulla; sisters, Karen Schwartz and Gwendolyn Hammond; cousin, Aaron Forsell; and, numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-niblings. A private memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Priscilla's memory to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229-1728. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.