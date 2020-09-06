1/
Priscilla Ciulla
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ciulla, Priscilla
1944 - 2020
Priscilla F. Ciulla, age 75, of Dublin, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Westminster-Thurber Community. She was born on September 28, 1944 in Blue Island, Illinois to the late Samuel and Lillian Forsell. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Carl J. Ciulla, and her foster parents, Kenneth and Thelma Forsell. Priscilla is survived by her sons, Christopher (Teri) Ciulla, and Michael (Robin) Ciulla; grandchildren, Blake Ciulla and Jack Ciulla; sisters, Karen Schwartz and Gwendolyn Hammond; cousin, Aaron Forsell; and, numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-niblings. A private memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Priscilla's memory to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229-1728. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved