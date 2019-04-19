Lutz, Priscilla D.

1927 - 2019

Priscilla D. Lutz, 91, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away April 16, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born July 15, 1927 in Burlington, Iowa to the late Clarence and Maybelle (Dieneer) Stickler; also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years William A. Lutz and her brother George Stickler. She and her husband moved to Ohio where he established a career with North American Rockwell. Priscilla worked as a cashier with IGA Grocery Stores, did check processing with Huntington Bank and worked alongside her husband for a period of time... which she really enjoyed. She was a crafty lady and loved playing games with her family and friends. She leaves behind her daughter, Barbara (Ronald) Gerdau; son, David (Teresa) Lutz; granddaughter, Diane Gerdau; brother, George Stickler; sister-in-law, Mary Stickler. Funeral Service will begin at 11am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230, where family will welcome friends from 10-11am. Interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Andrew Hoover, officiating. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019