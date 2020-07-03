Lipsey, Priscilla1953 - 2020Priscilla Mae Lipsey, age 67, born February 14, 1953 in Americus, GA, passed away July 1, 2020 while at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. In 1964, she accepted God as her Savior and was baptized at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board (Secretary) under the leadership of Rev. Landis Brown, Sr. She later joined Calvary Tremont Baptist Church where she served with the Nurses Corp and as a Sunday School Teacher. Most recently, Priscilla was a member of First Church of God (Bishop Timothy J. Clarke, Pastor) until sickness prevented her from actively participating. Priscilla graduated from East High School on June 9, 1971 and went on to attend Mt. Vernon Nazarene College. In 1972, she married Fred Lipsey. From this union were born three sons, Curtis D., Prentice O. and Percy J. Lipsey II. She worked for Nationwide Insurance and Blue Cross of Central Ohio, where she held positions as a Clerical Word Processor. She was also employed as a National Security Fingerprint Specialist at Battelle Memorial Institute, from which she retired on disability after being diagnosed with cancer and congestive heart failure.She was preceded in death by her father Mireo Mann, Sr., grandparents, Edna Miles and Saul Miles, siblings, Grace D. Smith, Elmira Mann, Vanell Mann, Sherman Mann, Leon Mann, and former husband Fred A. Lipsey. Priscilla is survived by her sons, Curtis (Lola) Lipsey, Prentice (Shenae) Lipsey, and Percy (Demetra) Lipsey, II; devoted companion James Creasy; mother Glover Dean Bolden; sisters, Maura Mann, Denise Mann and Latrice Mann; brothers, James Whitehead, Archie Mann, Richard Mann, Mireo Mann, Jr., Milton Mann, Keith Mann and Gary Mann; grandchildren, Perseus Jahrell, Gabriella Priscilla, Xavier O'Neil, Landen Dean, Saniah Reine, Malia Demi, Amina Emerson; and a host of other relatives and many long term friends. Special thanks to the Ross Heart Hospital Staff. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. All visitors must wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Priscilla will be laid to rest with a private graveside ceremony in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To send flowers, view her memorial video tribute, and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Priscilla's memorial celebration wall at