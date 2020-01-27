The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Priscilla M. Shawver


1942 - 2020
Priscilla M. Shawver Obituary
Priscilla Marjorie Shawver, age 77, of Whitehall, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born June 16, 1942 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Sumner and Marjorie (Riley) Davis. She is survived by her son, Richard Straka; grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua, Dylan, Aram, Kristen and Rachel; a sister, Carol; other family and friends. Besides her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by two sons Thomas and Stephen Straka and a sister Lucy. She was an avid New England Patriots fan, a prolific letter writer and easily made friends with her infectious sense of humor. Graveside Service will be held 2pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodlawn Ave., Columbus. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Priscilla's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
