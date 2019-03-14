|
|
Thomas Jr., Prostell
1956 - 2019
Prostell Thomas Jr., age 63, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on March 11, 2019 at his residence. Prostell was born February 7, 1956 to Prostell and Josephine (Hall) Thomas Sr. in Youngstown, Ohio. He proudly served in the US Air Force and is retired from FAA, Air traffic Controller. Prosell is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Jennifer Thomas; children, Prostell "TJ" Thomas III, Krysta Thomas, Terrie (Joshua) Brown, Shelton (Kela) Rhodes; 18 grandchildren; brother, Bobby; sisters, Sophie, Debra and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 11AM-1PM at the PFEIFER FUNEAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Robert McCormack officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Prostell to the . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019