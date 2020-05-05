Purificacion Gamboa
1917 - 2020
Gamboa, Purificacion
1917 - 2020
Purificacion Gamboa, 102, of Dublin, passed away on April 26, 2020. To read the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
