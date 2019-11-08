The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Qiong Feng Wu


1931 - 2019
Wu, Qiong Feng
1931 - 2019
Qiong Feng Wu, 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at OSU Medical Center. She was born July 12, 1931 in Kaiping, Guangdong, China to Yuan Huan Wu (aka: Henry Wong) and Xiu Hu. She is preceded in death by her husband Run Li Li. She is survived by her children, Guosheng Li (Ying Yao Liang), Feng Juan Li and Xiao Juan Li (Si Xian Fang); grandchildren, Michelle Lynne Li, Kelly Liang Li, Tina Lynn Li (Lian Yun Qin), Donna Tin Li (Michael Gruskiewicz), Anna Lyee Li, Jim Frey Li, Peter Fang, Victor Fang; great grandchildren, Addison Gruskiewicz and Jacky Li Qin. A funeral service will be held 11am Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., where friends may start calling at 10am until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.kidney.org/donation?promo=MTL000127. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
