Morris, Quentin
1988 - 2019
Quentin DeShawn Morris, age 30. Sunrise April 13, 1988 in Lima, OH and Sunset February 24, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12noon Monday, March 11, 2019 at New Generation Church Essex Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The MORRIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019