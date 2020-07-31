1/
Quong Gin
1935 - 2020
Gin, Quong
1935 - 2020
Quong Gin, age 85, of Columbus, OH, passed peacefully at home on July 30, 2020. Quong was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a retired Pharmacist. He is preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Gisele; 1 brother; 1 sister; and many nieces and nephews. Services at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5 from 4-7PM, and Thursday, August 6 from 11AM-12PM with funeral service at 12PM. Interment at Union Cemetery following. Full obituary and condolences to: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
