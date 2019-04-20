|
|
Behrer, R. Doris
1933 - 2019
R. Doris Behrer went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born October 17, 1933 in Creekmore, Kentucky to the late Edward and Leuna (Lovitt) Meadows. She served the Lord for over 73 years playing the piano in church, and traveling along with her mother and brother for over 10 years singing and playing for the "Heaven Bound Singers." She was a faithful worker and member of North Church of Christ in Christian Union. She retired from O.R. Woodyard Co. after 18 years of playing the organ and serving as a greeter. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed her time together with them. She was preceded in death by Philip C. Behrer, her beloved husband of 49 ½ years; daughter, Colleen Susan Behrer; and brother Willard Meadows. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Meadows; sisters, Roberta Ledbetter and Julie Spradlin; sister-in-law, Ruth Meadows; daughter, Renee (Rev. Paul "Woodie") Fultz; son, Rev. Kevin (Lora) Behrer; grandchildren, Paul (Isa) Fultz, Nathan (Deanna) Fultz, John (Rebekah) Fultz, Michelle Paul, Alisha (Jeremy) Webb, Stacie (Josh) Price, and Stephanie Hooffstetter; great grandchildren, Ariel (Matt) Ball, Kiara Paul, Zion Fultz, Nevaeh Hooffstetter, Jace Price, Solomon Fultz, Xavier Fultz, and Liberty Fultz; great-great grandson, Elihu Ball; many nieces and nephews along with many brothers and sisters in Christ. She will be greatly missed by her family. Friends may call Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the O.R. Woodyard Co. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, where funeral service will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. Rev. Kevin Behrer officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019