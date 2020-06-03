Raashawn Reynolds
Raashawn JaRod Reynolds, age 40. Sunrise August 20, 1979 and Sunset May 16, 2020. Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The REYNOLDS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
JUN
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
