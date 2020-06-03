Reynolds, Raashawn
1979 - 2020
Raashawn JaRod Reynolds, age 40. Sunrise August 20, 1979 and Sunset May 16, 2020. Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The REYNOLDS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.