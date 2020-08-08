1/1
Rachael Pallay
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
Pallay, Rachael
Rachael (Rae Rae) Anne Pallay, age 53, left this world much too soon on August 6th, 2020. Born April 12th, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio to Andrew James Pallay and mother, Mary Jane Pallay. Survived by her two greatest achievements: daughter, Mary Katherine Schloss and son, Jeffrey Caleb Schloss; mother, Mary Jane Pallay, sisters Claudia Pallay Gordon (Michael), Amy Pallay; and brother Louis Pallay; nieces, nephews, great niece and nephews and numerous friends; two loyal companions Buddy and Pita. Her greatest joy and source of boundless pride was her family. Rachael dedicated many years to Banking and Real Estate/Development. Volunteer Volley Ball Coach at St. Charles Preparatory School and St. Catharine School. Graduate of Columbus School for Girls, '85, and The Ohio State University, '89, with a degree in Political Science, along with a great passion for music, art, and love of dogs. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 11:00 am at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. where the family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rachael's memory to The Ed Keating Center - Jean Marie House: 6034 Engle Rd. Brook Park OH, 44142 www.edkeatingcenter.org Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
AUG
12
Interment
St. Joseph cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
Dear Amy,
Please accept my sincere sympathies to you and your family upon the loss of your sister Rachael. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing.
Leslie Rosen
Friend
August 9, 2020
Dear Amy and family,
I am so sorry to hear about your dear Rachael. My heart, my prayers and my thoughts are with you at this tragically sad time. May her memory truly be for a blessing to all who knew and loved her.
Leslie Rosen
Janet Schwarz
Friend
August 9, 2020
August 8, 2020
I met Rachael in September, 1985. We had both pledged Alpha Phi. We were part of a great group of women. Rachael was so much fun. We loved seeing Chris Logsdon at the North Heidelberg or hanging out at the Char Bar. Later, we would watch Ohio State games at my brother’s house. I ended up working at Fifth Third Bank because she talked me into it. Rach, we had so many good times together. May you Rest In Peace. To the Pallay family, I am so sorry for your loss. Rachael was truly one of a kind. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Nan Paisley Brunskill
Friend
August 8, 2020
My sweet Rachel, I have such fond memories of our time at 5/3 and outside of work. You were so caring, giving and genuine even after I moved away.
I am forever grateful for meeting you and I'll always Love and Miss You..
Till we meet again, Rae Rae..
Janice Winfrey
Janice Winfrey
Friend
August 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss...may God bless you all during this time of sorrow. We are here for you always ❤
Julie Plank
Friend
August 8, 2020
Dear Mrs. Pallay, Claudia, Amy, Cork, MK, and Boomer,
My deepest sympathies for the loss of our dear, sweet, wickedly funny Rachael. Words are insufficient to capture the depth of her loss. As you know, she was my BFF from second grade to high school. Although we lost touch during college, I was very grateful for the opportunity to reconnect our friendship where we left off well over a decade ago. She was a wonderful friend and I can't imagine my childhood without her. My memories of time spent with her at school, volleyball, basketball, softball, choir, riding our bikes around Bexley; going to the pool; talking for hours on the phone; making prank calls of which Rachael was the master and master of accents. When I think of Rach, my memories are filled with laughter and smiles.
I still have the Holly Hippodays mug that Rach gave me as a Christmas present back in 7th or 8th grade. It might be 30+ years old, but remains my favorite and not to be touched by my daughter. Everytime I use it I think about Rachael. It is now that much more precious to me and I shall toast her everytime I use it going forward.
If you need anything, please let me know.
May God surround you with His love and comfort and strengthen you during this very difficult time.
May God grant Rachael eternal rest and may His perpetual light shine upon her.
You are in my prayers as is Rachael.
Katie Gugle
Friend
August 8, 2020
So saddened by the loss of Rachael! Much love and prayers sent to the entire family.
Julie (Virgin) Tufano
Friend
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
