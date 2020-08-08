Dear Mrs. Pallay, Claudia, Amy, Cork, MK, and Boomer,

My deepest sympathies for the loss of our dear, sweet, wickedly funny Rachael. Words are insufficient to capture the depth of her loss. As you know, she was my BFF from second grade to high school. Although we lost touch during college, I was very grateful for the opportunity to reconnect our friendship where we left off well over a decade ago. She was a wonderful friend and I can't imagine my childhood without her. My memories of time spent with her at school, volleyball, basketball, softball, choir, riding our bikes around Bexley; going to the pool; talking for hours on the phone; making prank calls of which Rachael was the master and master of accents. When I think of Rach, my memories are filled with laughter and smiles.

I still have the Holly Hippodays mug that Rach gave me as a Christmas present back in 7th or 8th grade. It might be 30+ years old, but remains my favorite and not to be touched by my daughter. Everytime I use it I think about Rachael. It is now that much more precious to me and I shall toast her everytime I use it going forward.

If you need anything, please let me know.

May God surround you with His love and comfort and strengthen you during this very difficult time.

May God grant Rachael eternal rest and may His perpetual light shine upon her.

You are in my prayers as is Rachael.



Katie Gugle

Friend