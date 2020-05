Blades, RachelRachel Elizabeth Blades, 1921- 2020, passed away peacefully April 29 at 99 years young at The Manor at Whitehall after a brief battle with the corona virus. Funeral Services provided by Edwards Funeral Home, 1166 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206. Due to the pandemic a memorial will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, if desired please make contributions to Bella Care Hospice website: www.celebratelife-foundation.net . For the complete obituary please visit www.