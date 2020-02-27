|
|
Harlor, Rachel
Rachel Miller Harlor, of Brandon, Florida, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hawthorne Assisted of Brandon. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ralph E. Harlor, son James Harlor, and her daughter Ann Harlor Johnson. She is survived by her sons, William "Bill"(Dana) Harlor, Donald (Patti) Harlor; and son-in-law, Raymond Johnson; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery chapel at 10am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020