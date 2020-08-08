Rachel Pallay

Pallay, Rachel
Rachael (Rae Rae) Anne Pallay, age 53, left this world much too soon on August 6th, 2020. Born April 12th, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio to Andrew James Pallay and mother, Mary Jane Pallay. Survived by her two greatest achievements: daughter, Mary Katherine Schloss and son, Jeffrey Caleb Schloss; mother, Mary Jane Pallay, sisters Claudia Pallay Gordon (Michael), Amy Pallay; and brother Louis Pallay; nieces, nephews, great niece and nephews and numerous friends; tow loyal companions Buddy and Pita.. Her greatest joy and source of boundless pride was her family. Rachael dedicated many years to Banking and Real Estate/Development. Volunteer Volley Ball Coach at St. Charles Preparatory School and St. Catharine School. Graduate of Columbus School for Girls, '85, and The Ohio State University, '89, with a degree in Political Science, along with a great passion for music, art, and lover of dogs. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 11:00 am at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. where the family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rachael memory to The Ed Keating Center - Jean Marie House: 6034 Engle Rd. Brook Park OH, 44142 www.edkeatingcenter.org
