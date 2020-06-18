Schnitz, Rachel
1928 - 2020
Rachel Schnitz, age, 91, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ on June 16, 2020. Rachel was preceded in death by the first and only love of her life, her husband Earl. Rachel is survived by her children, Howard (Sue) and Ruthie (Ed); her five grandchildren, Stephanie (Brett), Jason (Jessica), Robert (Janae), Samantha and Jake; and her four great grandchildren, Sophie, Sloane, Lucy, and Everly. Rachel resided in the greater Columbus area from 1966 until moving to Scottsdale in 1995. She had many friends in central Ohio, and was active in a number of associations, in addition to her own retail career. She was at different times a member of both Tifereth Israel and Temple Israel. She was a longstanding member of the Winding Hollow Country Club. She did work for B'nai B'rith Women and Hadassah, and managed the Thrift Shop for a time. In 1977 she created her own new business, The Linen Tree, which lives on today in Scottsdale, but is now owned by another family. Rachel was laid to rest next to Earl in Scottsdale on June 18, 2020. For those considering a donation in her memory, please consider the Jewish Community Center Sustainability Fund www.jcccolumbus.org, an organization that is near and dear to Rachel's family. May she rest in peace. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
1928 - 2020
Rachel Schnitz, age, 91, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ on June 16, 2020. Rachel was preceded in death by the first and only love of her life, her husband Earl. Rachel is survived by her children, Howard (Sue) and Ruthie (Ed); her five grandchildren, Stephanie (Brett), Jason (Jessica), Robert (Janae), Samantha and Jake; and her four great grandchildren, Sophie, Sloane, Lucy, and Everly. Rachel resided in the greater Columbus area from 1966 until moving to Scottsdale in 1995. She had many friends in central Ohio, and was active in a number of associations, in addition to her own retail career. She was at different times a member of both Tifereth Israel and Temple Israel. She was a longstanding member of the Winding Hollow Country Club. She did work for B'nai B'rith Women and Hadassah, and managed the Thrift Shop for a time. In 1977 she created her own new business, The Linen Tree, which lives on today in Scottsdale, but is now owned by another family. Rachel was laid to rest next to Earl in Scottsdale on June 18, 2020. For those considering a donation in her memory, please consider the Jewish Community Center Sustainability Fund www.jcccolumbus.org, an organization that is near and dear to Rachel's family. May she rest in peace. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.