|
|
Weisser, Rachel
1925 - 2019
Rachel Weisser, age 93, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on March 6, 2019 at Mt Carmel East Hospital. Rachel was born October 12, 1925 to the late Angelo and Raphael (Bennett) Tristano in Roswell, OH. She was a devoted Catholic and active in many parishes in the Columbus Diocese. Rachel loved playing bingo, cards and board games, but most of all, spending time with her entire family. She is survived by her children, Joyce (Gary) Foreman, Edward (Ann) Weisser, Kathleen (Thomas) Rogers, Donna (Mark) Gordon; grandchildren, Wendy (Tom) McConahay, Gary (Laurel) Foreman, Jr., Kristina Foreman, Alisha (Troy) Wallace, Kristin Weisser, Shannon (Cameron) Guthrie, Nicholas (Katie) Tatman, Kevin (Abby) Gordon, Austin Gordon; step-grandchildren, Tommy McConahay, Tiffany McConahay, Faith Wallace, Tracy (Matt) Stover; great-grandchildren, Kailee, Garrett, Lydia, Elizabeth, Carly, Gwyneth, Graham; step-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Aubree; sister-in-law, Katy Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Weisser and all of her brothers and sisters. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, March 11, 2019, from 12-1PM at the Mother Angeline McCrory Manor Chapel, 5199 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213, where her Mass of Christian Burial will immediatly follow at 1PM, with Fr. Raymond Maher officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel's memory to the Villas at St. Therese, 25 Noe-Bixby Road, Columbus, OH 43213. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019