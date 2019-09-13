|
Feen, Rae
Rae Grace Feen, age 86, of Columbus passed away September 10. She was born on March 22, 1933 to T. Raymond and Rosalie Reynolds in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After graduating from Bassick High School she worked as a secretary for Sikorsky Aircraft, then taught dance before moving to Columbus. She worked at the Columbus Psychiatric Clinic and Meals on Wheels, but her greatest job was in her home raising her four girls. Rae is survived by her husband of 63 years, Vernon; sister, Joyce Iava of Woodbury CT; daughters, Holly Feen-Calligan (Mike) of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Polly Lundberg (Greg) of Pinehurst, NC, Sandra Feen (Pete Diehl) of Grove City, Jenny Hall (Bryant) of Galloway; grandchildren, Galen Calligan of Grosse Pointe Park, MI, Ashley Newbrough (Steve) of Arden, NC, Chelsea Zellner (Eian) of St. Paul, MN, Garry Diehl of Columbus, Cooper Hall of Grove City, Parker Hall of Thornville, OH; one great-grandson, Chet Newbrough, and honorary granddaughter, Anaemy Danner De Armas of New Orleans. Rae was a long-time member of Shady Lane Presbyterian Church (now the Covenant Parish). Special thanks to Dr. Patrick Elwood, and Capital City Hospice for their loving care. A Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Rae's life will be held Saturday, September 28 at 11am, at Parkview Presbyterian Church, 6969 E. Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg, with Rev. Patricia Moats officiating. Visitation will be from 9am until the time of service. If desired, in lieu of flowers, Rae would have thanked you for giving to the Covenant Parish, the Humane Society, or other .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019