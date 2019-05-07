Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Resources
More Obituaries for Raleigh Harlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raleigh Harlin Sr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raleigh Harlin Sr. Obituary
Harlin, Sr., Raleigh
1939 - 2019
Raleigh E. Harlin, Sr., age 79, passed away April 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Manning Harlin, Sr., mother Geneva Wilson Harlin, and sisters Mary Jane Madison, and Irene Watson. Survived by his brother, Manning Harlin, Jr.; sisters, Annabell Malone and Francis Galloway; and children, Raleigh Harlin, Jr., Raleigh P Harlin, Darell Harlin, Michael W. Lipsey, and Geneva L. Penn. Celebration of Life 10 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where his family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Visit Raleigh's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now