Harlin, Sr., Raleigh
1939 - 2019
Raleigh E. Harlin, Sr., age 79, passed away April 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Manning Harlin, Sr., mother Geneva Wilson Harlin, and sisters Mary Jane Madison, and Irene Watson. Survived by his brother, Manning Harlin, Jr.; sisters, Annabell Malone and Francis Galloway; and children, Raleigh Harlin, Jr., Raleigh P Harlin, Darell Harlin, Michael W. Lipsey, and Geneva L. Penn. Celebration of Life 10 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where his family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Visit Raleigh's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019