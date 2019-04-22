|
|
Layton, Jr., Ralph A.
1932 - 2019
Ralph A. Layton, age 86, resident of Grandview Heights for 51 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Kobacker House. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, December 9, 1932, he graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1951, then attended the Ohio State University. Veteran of the US Army serving as a radio operator in the Korean War. Retired from RCA after 27 years of service where he was a Senior Project Manager. Past President of Grandview Bobcat Boosters and Vice President, then board member of the Guild Athletic Club. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Layton, parents Hermina and Ralph Layton and brother Robert Layton. Survived by loving children, Lynne (David) Walter, Karen (Don) Rogers; and son, Michael (Barbi) Layton; treasured grandchildren, Ashley (Vince) Lauro, Kelly, Austin, Jacob, Haley and Maggie; adored great grandchildren, Bimini and Lulu; brother, James Layton; nieces, nephews and friends. Ralph had many interests including golf with his GAC buddies, building model airplanes, flying drones, driving his Mustang, cheering on the Reds and holding babies. Friends may call Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue from l-2 p.m., followed by Military Honors and a shot of Crown Royal. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019