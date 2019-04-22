Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Layton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph A. Layton Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph A. Layton Jr. Obituary
Layton, Jr., Ralph A.
1932 - 2019
Ralph A. Layton, age 86, resident of Grandview Heights for 51 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Kobacker House. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, December 9, 1932, he graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1951, then attended the Ohio State University. Veteran of the US Army serving as a radio operator in the Korean War. Retired from RCA after 27 years of service where he was a Senior Project Manager. Past President of Grandview Bobcat Boosters and Vice President, then board member of the Guild Athletic Club. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Layton, parents Hermina and Ralph Layton and brother Robert Layton. Survived by loving children, Lynne (David) Walter, Karen (Don) Rogers; and son, Michael (Barbi) Layton; treasured grandchildren, Ashley (Vince) Lauro, Kelly, Austin, Jacob, Haley and Maggie; adored great grandchildren, Bimini and Lulu; brother, James Layton; nieces, nephews and friends. Ralph had many interests including golf with his GAC buddies, building model airplanes, flying drones, driving his Mustang, cheering on the Reds and holding babies. Friends may call Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue from l-2 p.m., followed by Military Honors and a shot of Crown Royal. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now