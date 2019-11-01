|
|
West, Ralph A.
Ralph A. West, age 90, of Westerville, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was a graduate of Linden McKinley H.S. and Franklin Univ. 20 year veteran of U.S. Navy and work 26 years for Columbia Gas. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, parents Ralph A. and Eloise West, brother Mark West and grandson Shawn West. He is survived by children, Jerry (Barbara), Keith (Pamela), Ralph West and Rebecca (Brian) Brown; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Joel Debra West, Roger (Christy) West; and sister, Pamela West. Funeral service 11AM Monday at HILL FUNERAL HOME, 220 S. State St., Westerville, where friends may call from 10AM till time of service. Interment Fairmont Cemetery, Jackson, Oh. at 1:30PM Monday. Remembrances may be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019