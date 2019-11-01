Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Fairmont Cemetery
Jackson, OH
View Map
Ralph A. West Obituary
West, Ralph A.
Ralph A. West, age 90, of Westerville, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was a graduate of Linden McKinley H.S. and Franklin Univ. 20 year veteran of U.S. Navy and work 26 years for Columbia Gas. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, parents Ralph A. and Eloise West, brother Mark West and grandson Shawn West. He is survived by children, Jerry (Barbara), Keith (Pamela), Ralph West and Rebecca (Brian) Brown; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Joel Debra West, Roger (Christy) West; and sister, Pamela West. Funeral service 11AM Monday at HILL FUNERAL HOME, 220 S. State St., Westerville, where friends may call from 10AM till time of service. Interment Fairmont Cemetery, Jackson, Oh. at 1:30PM Monday. Remembrances may be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
