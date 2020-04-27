|
Abbruzzese Sr., Ralph
1930 - 2020
Ralph Timothy Abbruzzese Sr. entered his eternal life in Heaven on April 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Ralph is preceded in death by the recent passing of his son Robert "Bobby" Abbruzzese; parents Anne (Coletta) Williams and Antonio Abbruzzese, stepfather Joseph Williams and brother Anthony Abbruzzese. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bobbi (McGee) Abbruzzese; sons, Ralph Jr. (Candy), James (Dede), John, and Joe (Mary) Abbruzzese; grandchildren, Justin (Joanna), Marcus, Makenna, Delaney, Ashley, Amanda, Laramie, Molli, Johnny Jr., Jordan, Andrea, Austin, Hunter, and Tanner; brothers, John and Paul (Marci) Abbruzzese; brother-in-law, William (Esther) McGee; and sister-in-law, Carol (McGee) Dipolito. Ralph also has 5 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ralph was born on March 22, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio. Growing up during the great depression, the family first settled in "Fly Town" near downtown Columbus and Victorian Village before moving to Grandview. Ralph loved all sports, but most of all golf. Ralph learned to play at the Scioto Country Club where he was a caddy. While attending Central High School, he developed a passion for writing and journalism. Ralph was a Youth Page Reporter for the Citizen. He was honored as the Inaugural Best All-Around Reporter for the Citizen Youth Paper and took first place for Best Sports Reporting. After graduating from Central, Ralph enrolled in The Ohio State University in the College of Journalism. His country came calling in 1951 and Ralph was drafted into the United States Army. He spent 13 months on the battle fields of the Korean War. His active tour of duty ended in 1953 and he then served as an active reserve until 1956. Upon his return home, Ralph married his sweetheart and love of his life, Bobbi McGee on February 13, 1954, at St. Patrick's Church in Columbus. Ralph and Bobbi went on a journey like no other couple could have ever experienced. Their love was like no other. Ralph was employed by F&R Lazarus as a Buyer and Dept. Mgr. This turned into a 40 year "relationship" where Ralph was synonymous with Lazarus. Ralph was President of the "20-year Club and served as President of the Activities Assn. and coordinator of many co. functions and fundraisers. Even though he did not pursue his career in journalism, he never lost his knack for being honest, creative, with a sense of humor. A member of St. Anthony Parish in Columbus, Ralph was past president of the St. Anthony Men's Club, Chairman of Parish Council, and served as Athletic Director. He volunteered as a coach and for fundraisers for the school and parish. He loved his Baltimore Colts, Boston Celtics, Ohio State football, and any sporting event that one of his five boys would be playing. He would cook out anything that would fit on the grill. He discovered his own creation called the "Flat Italian," a sandwich that became a favorite at any event. Ralph never met a person he would not feed or offer a drink too. Whether it was buying hot chocolate for the St. Anthony football cheerleaders, or a soda for the nursing staff at Villa Angela when he was caring for his son Bob, he was always thinking of others. Being involved in his children's lives was what he lived for. He enjoyed coaching sports and serving as St. Anthony's Athletic Director, Forest Park's Baseball Director, and Woodward Park Basketball Program Director. He cherished his grandchildren, never turning down an opportunity to be with them. He loved attending their school plays, recitals, or sporting events. He learned how to vacation as a grandfather, enjoying the beaches in Hilton Head and Marco Island, and rode every ride with his grandchildren at Disney World and other amusement parks. Most of all, Ralph loved Bobbi. His love and devotion for Bobbi cannot be put into words, poems, or songs. Nothing was as true as Ralph and Bobbi as husband and wife. His love for her was so strong and powerful. We saw in his last moments, there really is a Heaven and Ralph proved it. His selflessness was second to none. He never asked for anything, complained, or said "what if." He lived his life only thinking of others and never of himself. A special thanks to the staff at Arlington Court Nursing Center and Staff, for their thoughtfulness, love, and care for Ralph and our family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service with family at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio. We will hold a Memorial/Celebration of Life for Ralph Sr. and his son Bob at a later date. For full Obituary, please go to www.buckeyecremation.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020