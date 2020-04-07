|
Antolino, Ralph
1930 - 2020
Ralph Antolino, born June 6, 1930, left this world on April 5, 2020, no doubt making a beeline to heaven's almighty golf course. He lived his life as an example for all of us: optimistic, spiritual, loving and a joy to be with. His blood type was truly "Be Positive." Born to Giuseppe and Carmella Limotta Antolino, Ralph was the first in his family born in the U.S. Ralph graduated from Roosevelt Military Academy (Aledo, Illinois) and Ohio State University, where he earned his education degree, joined the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity and became a lifelong citizen of the Buckeye nation. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he played trumpet in the military band, including presidential inauguration parades and taps in D.C. for many soldiers' families. After five years as a dedicated high school teacher, (his mother revered teachers and all his siblings became teachers), in 1960 Ralph founded Antolino & Associates, Inc. He brought his teaching skills and enthusiasm to the financial services industry. His business legacy lives on successfully serving a wide range of clients in Columbus and beyond. While building the business he also taught life underwriting courses, MBA finance at Capital University and helped many financial services professionals get started in business. The Columbus Chapter of the Society of Financial Services Professionals recognized his contributions to the industry by inducting him into their Hall of Fame. Ralph was an 82 year Grandview resident and served two terms on Grandview School Board. He was a Life Member of the Tri-Village Lions Club with 45 years of service. He received the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest recognition of Lions Club commitment and service given internationally. Ralph received the Dick Bryan Fellowship, a state-wide honor for dedication and service and received one of the earliest honors as the Lions Club District Honor Roll. Ralph was a board member of Pilot Dogs for almost a decade, and served as Board President in 2010. He was an also an active member in the Al Cincione Political Debate Club. Physical fitness was a passion for him – with more than 10 marathons under his belt including Columbus, London and Cleveland. Ralph appeared daily at the Columbus Athletic Club for more than 25 years, where he enjoyed hard workouts, committee involvement and social lunches with many special friends. Golfing was more than a hobby -- the golf course was home away from home on any given good-weather weekend. He belonged to Riviera Country Club, was a founding member of Hickory Hills and spent many a Saturday at Raymond Memorial with his Pasta Faggioli league friends. As an Italian American, he was active in the Columbus Italian Club, Piave Club and Guild Athletic Club. St. Patrick's church was a significant part of his life, where he served on the church board and attended weekly mass. But most of all, Ralph will be remembered for his love of family. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by many who love him, including his beloved wife of 65 years, Marlene Peacocke Antolino; children, Ralph Jr. (Cindy), Teri (Brad) Williams, Lisa (Larry Pesyna) and John; grandchildren, Lindsay (Andrew) Jaspersohn, Amy Williams, Marisa Antolino, Mary (Tyler) Pilkington; great grandchildren, Sloan and Marshall Bedzyk; sister, Micky Smith; sister-in-law, Catherine Peacocke; and close friend, Alphonse Cincione. As a lifelong financial "teacher" Ralph started a foundation in his mother's name that was dedicated to the financial education of young people. You can honor Ralph with a contribution to The Carmella Foundation, PO Box 15672, Columbus, Ohio 43215; to The (online at , by phone at 800-272-3900, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090); or simply show kindness to someone in his memory. When the COVID – 19 fog lifts, a memorial service will be scheduled at a time his family and many friends can celebrate his life together. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020