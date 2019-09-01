|
|
McDonald, Ralph Christian "Chris"
1946 - 2019
Ralph Christian "Chris" McDonald, 72, passed away on the 31st of August. He was born November 26, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio, of Byron and Evelyn McDonald, survived by his sister Gail (L.B.), his wife Deanna, three sons Patrick, Barry (Wendy), and Casey (Claudia), and six grandchildren. Chris was a graduate of Miami University and Central Michigan University and was a Captain in the US Air Force, 1968-72. He retired very happily in 2006. Chris and Deanna spent 9 winters in Breckenridge, CO and traveled extensively, seeing 55 national parks along with a plethora of international destinations. Always the first to laugh uproariously at his own jokes, he had a great sense of humor. Chris was an avid Buckeye fan and a cyclist. A celebration of his life will be held on Sept 14th in Powell. Please contact the family for details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019