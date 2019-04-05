|
|
Dickson, Ralph
1929 - 2019
Ralph Davis Dickson, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 3. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha A. Dickson. He is survived by his four children, Diana, Michael (Jody), Todd (Julie) and Beth (James); 12 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren, 2 nephews; and countless special friends. Visitation at 1 pm on April 13, Memorial Service to follow at 2 pm. Berlin Presbyterian Church, 5175 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Ralph and Marty's favorite charities, to be determined next week. For full obituary and to leave condolences to the family please go to www.rutherfordfunerahome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019