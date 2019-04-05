Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berlin Church
5175 S Old State Rd
Lewis Center, OH 43035
(740) 548-6856
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Dickson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Dickson Obituary
Dickson, Ralph
1929 - 2019
Ralph Davis Dickson, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 3. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha A. Dickson. He is survived by his four children, Diana, Michael (Jody), Todd (Julie) and Beth (James); 12 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren, 2 nephews; and countless special friends. Visitation at 1 pm on April 13, Memorial Service to follow at 2 pm. Berlin Presbyterian Church, 5175 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Ralph and Marty's favorite charities, to be determined next week. For full obituary and to leave condolences to the family please go to www.rutherfordfunerahome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.