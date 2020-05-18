Blair, Ralph E.
1961 - 2020
Ralph Edmond Blair, 58, of Pataskala, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents June Ruth and Robert Eugene Blair and brothers Robert (Peggy) Blair, Jr., Charles Joseph Blair and Dennis James Blair. Ralph is survived by his sister, Donna Jenkins; 4 nieces; 3 nephews; and many cousins. Inurnment at Silent Home Cemetery at a later date. Messages may be sent to Ralph's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020.