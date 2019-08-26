Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Ralph E. Burrell


1935 - 2019
Ralph E. Burrell Obituary
Burrell, Ralph E.
1935 - 2019
Ralph Burrell, age 84 of Westerville, passed away on August 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born on April 1, 1935 to the late Elmer and Eva (Shaw) Burrell in Xenia, OH. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Patricia (Simpson) Burrell, daughters Jennifer (Jake) Middleton and Susan (Danny) Robbins, grandchildren Liam Middleton, David (Hannah) Anderson and Stephen Anderson, great grandchildren Levi Anderson and Rylee Anderson, brothers Wayne and Clarkson Burrell, sisters Neva Faul, Geneva Vaughan and Sandra McNeley. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter Cynthia Burrell, brothers Marion Burrell and Francis Burrell, sisters Eldora Terrell-Shaw, Donna Storer, Senith Bailey, Jeanette Smith, Jean Burrell and Clarice Williams. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4pm until time of memorial service at 5pm with Father Dan Dury officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to National Parkinson Foundation Ohio, 2800 Corporation Exchange Dr. #360, Columbus, OH 43231. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
