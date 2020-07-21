Melvin, Ralph E.

1939 - 2020

Ralph Elwood Melvin (81) Powell, OH passed away peacefully July 17, 2020 with his wife Mary Ann at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Louisville, KY he moved to Ohio in 1976. He was a graduate of Dupont Manual High. In his teens he delivered prescriptions for a drug chain, then as a stock boy for Winn Dixie was awarded a scholarship to University of Louisville in the fall of 1958. At U. of L. he was a member of the AFROTC. Ralph was considered by his peers to be a PLASTIC PIPING PIONEER. He was at the forefront of this industry when he joined Tube Turn Plastics in 1959. He moved up rapidly and was Customer Service Mgr at Cabot Piping Systems and became National Sales Manager of Celanese Piping Systems and transferred to the Columbus Oh headquarters. In 1980 he joined Corro-Flo Engineering Inc. started by his good friend, Guillermo (Bill) Vanegas as the Northern Ohio Manager charged with establishing branches both in Columbus and later in Detroit. Ralph and Mary Ann enjoyed many opportunities to socialize with their Corro-Flo family at events associated with the industry. Many happy memories were made. When the company was sold to Harrington Plastics he was retained. Ralph was a self-made man, quiet but purposeful and determined. He started a company, Elwood Industries, to provide a product to be sold along with the pipes and valves. His greatest joy was when he took his love of walleye/salmon fishing to a new level and earned a Captains license to run charters. He and Mary Ann owned a second home in Come Sail Away on Catawba Island Port Clinton. From this base he spent many years fishing the waters of Lakes Erie, Ontario and Michigan along with his first mates Ted Bassett and later, Nick Chilcote who were great friends. They and countless other friends at Come Sail Away made many happy memories for Ralph and Mary Ann. He passed his love of fishing to the family and all grandchildren had a fishing pole as soon as they could walk on the dock. He was a Complete Outdoorsman from elk hunting in the Rockies with his long-time friends to the Pope and Young he bagged with a bow in southern Ohio. He was excited when he would get a picture of his son and grandson with their latest hunt prize. The family loved coming together for any reason but holidays always had big meals and crazy games and often fire pit hot dog roasts. Ralphs family include his wife, Mary Ann; his two children with Patricia Melvin, Ralph Jr (Cindy), East Liberty, OH and Layna, Longmont, Co. Mary Anns two daughters, Vickie (Michael Smith), Hilliard and Caryn (Brian), Powell; grandchildren, Nicholas (significant other, Allison Mangun), Jackie Ridder (Brock), Julie Melvin (Isaac Akin), Alexandra Amendol, A J Amendol, Kyle Enderle; and two step grandchildren, Tia and Colton Smith; brother, Russel and sister, Joyce Bosse of Louisville, Ky. He was a member of the Pt. Clinton Elks Lodge 1718 and Moose Intl. Calling hours Mon., July 27, 11am-2pm at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E Schrock Rd., Westerville, Oh 43081. Private graveside service to follow for family only. Please consult the web site to send on line condolences. Ralph requested that a donation be made to New Hope Church Shelter House Fund in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life service will be held at New Hope, 4739 W. Powell Rd., Powell, Ohio on Tuesday at 11am.



