|
|
Foster, Ralph
1932 - 2020
Ralph V. Foster, age 87, of Friendship Village of Dublin, passed into eternal life on March 22, 2020. Ralph was a graduate of Columbus South High School and The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy. He was a Lifetime Member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association. He retired in 1984 as a Lt. Colonel, after 28 years commissioned service in the United States Air Force, active duty and reserve time. He retired in 1993 after 29 years with Eli Lilly and Company as a Sales Representative in Columbus, Ohio. Post retirement, he worked at the College of Pharmacy as the first Director of Alumni and Professional Affairs. He was active in Local, State, and National Pharmacy Associations. He was awarded Lifetime Memberships in the Academy of Pharmacy of Central Ohio, the Ohio Pharmacists Association, and The American Pharmacists Association. Ralph also was awarded Life Membership in the College of Pharmacy Alumni Society. In 1999 he was honored with the Ralph Mershon Award from The Ohio State University Alumni Association. He ushered at The Ohio State Buckeyes football games near the team's locker room door for ten years while Coach Hayes was at Ohio State. Always a Buckeye, Ralph was a member of The Ohio State University President's Club. Church was an important part of Ralph's life. He served as President of the Board of the Broad Street Christian Church, where he and Ruth were members for many years. In later years, Ralph was a member of Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, The Church at Mill Run. Ralph served his community in other ways as well, including many years of volunteering for Charity Newsies and being quick to offer support and guidance to friends and family. Ralph was preceded in death by parents Floyd and Elsie Foster and his mother's five brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth (Kroff) Foster; his children, Kathy (Foster) Ueltschy and her husband, Rick of Westerville, Ohio and Dr. Keith Foster and wife, Susan of Helena, Montana; four grandchildren, Matthew Ueltschy, Megan Ueltschy Scheps (Tosh), Emma Foster, and Graham Foster; and numerous treasured extended family members. He loved all of them very much. One of Ralph's many gifts was making every member of his family and wide circle of friends feel cared about and important to him. He will be greatly missed. Out of caution and respect for family and friends during these unusual times, a private interment is planned. A Celebration of Life Service for all family and friends will take place in late August at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, The Church at Mill Run. (The date and time will be posted on the Schoedinger Funeral Home website and in the local newspaper at a later date.) Please do not send flowers, however, you are welcome to make a donation to a or to: The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy, The Ohio State University Foundation, (Fund 301069), 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020