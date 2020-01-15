Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
Ralph Griffin


1944 - 2020
Ralph Griffin Obituary
Griffin, Ralph
1944 - 2020
Ralph Griffin, age 75, was called home on January 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents William and Elanor (Bondurant) Griffin and grandson Brandan Gibbs. Left to cherish his memory, children, Lacinda Mathis, Adrian (S. Renea) Garnes, Heidi Griffin, Julian Griffin, and Marcell Griffin; eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren; brother, William Griffin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Home-going Celebration 7PM Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio, where family will receive friends from 6PM until time of service. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD(1463)
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
