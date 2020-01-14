|
|
Hanson, Ralph
1950 - 2020
Ralph Hanson, age 69, passed away on January 13, 2020 just two days shy of his 70th birthday. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 15, 1950 to the late Donald and Wanda Hanson. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 35 years, Karen Hanson; children, Robert (Geneva) Bettes, Chris (Aimee) Hanson, Angela (Tim) Schaub, Chris (Tina) Anderson, Tim Anderson; brother, Bob (Barbara) Hanson; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; many other friends and family. He is preceded in death by his first wife Delores, sisters Diane and Debbie, granddaughter Emily Schaub. Formerly employed at General Diaper Service and Unisys Corporation. Ralph had a passion for music, and was a singer and song writer. He was known as being the "Computer God". Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-8pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30am. Pastor Bruce Bell officiating. Interment to follow at Somerford Cemetery in London, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020