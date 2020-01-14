Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Hanson


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Hanson Obituary
Hanson, Ralph
1950 - 2020
Ralph Hanson, age 69, passed away on January 13, 2020 just two days shy of his 70th birthday. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 15, 1950 to the late Donald and Wanda Hanson. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 35 years, Karen Hanson; children, Robert (Geneva) Bettes, Chris (Aimee) Hanson, Angela (Tim) Schaub, Chris (Tina) Anderson, Tim Anderson; brother, Bob (Barbara) Hanson; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; many other friends and family. He is preceded in death by his first wife Delores, sisters Diane and Debbie, granddaughter Emily Schaub. Formerly employed at General Diaper Service and Unisys Corporation. Ralph had a passion for music, and was a singer and song writer. He was known as being the "Computer God". Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-8pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30am. Pastor Bruce Bell officiating. Interment to follow at Somerford Cemetery in London, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -