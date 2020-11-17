Hubbard, Ralph
1942 - 2020
Ralph Walter Hubbard, 78, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. He is survived by children, Kathy (Gary) Littleton, Donna Ramella, and Donald (Kim) Downs; grandchildren, Jennifer Downs and Jason (Amber) Ramella; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, William (Peggy) Hubbard; sister, Nancy Smidlin; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Bella Care Hospice and Tuscany Gardens for their care. Ralph served our country in the United States Marine Corps. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to Bella Care Hospice, c/o the Celebrate Life Foundation, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082-7054. For more visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.