Huntzinger, RalphRalph John Huntzinger, age 68, lost his battle with cancer on September 23, 2020 at his home in Summerville, SC, surrounded by family. Ralph served as a MP in the U.S. Army 1972-1975 and retired, as Deputy Chief, from The Whitehall Police Dept., after 33 yrs. Preceded in death by his father John Martin. Survived by mother and stepfather, Terry and Jim Bussen; wife, Karen; 3 children; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 9 siblings. Memorial services to be determined.