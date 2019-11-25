|
|
Gorsuch, Ralph J.
1927 - 2019
Ralph J. Gorsuch, age 92, of Westerville, passed away November 24, 2019. U.S. Navy Veteran, WWII. Retired from National Electric Coil-Cooper Industries. Preceded in death by wife Beatrice, son Ralph Leroy Gorsuch, parents Ralph and Margaret Gorsuch, son-in-law Larry L. Williams, several sisters. Survived by daughter, Linda Williams; grandchildren, Larry Williams, Chad (Carrie) Williams, and Leigh Ann Gorsuch Reppart; great-grandchildren, Chase, Owen, Ila, Connor, Braden, Kaleigh, and Audra; several great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Interment to follow with military honors at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville. To sign and view Ralph's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019