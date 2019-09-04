Home

Ralph Kerns


1953 - 2019
Ralph Alan Kerns, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 31, 2019 in his home in German Village. He is survived and remembered by his brother, Bruce; his sisters, Jeri and Elaine; his children, Aaron, Evan, Adam, and Hannah; as well as six nephews, and several grand nephews and grand nieces. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Myron and Nancy Kerns. For complete obituary and service information please see www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
